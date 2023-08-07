Ghana: Asian African Consortium CEO Adjudged Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Mrs Adelaide A. Siaw-Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African Consortium (AAC), has been honoured with the distinguished title of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year at the 3rd edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA 2023).

The glittering ceremony which took place on Friday at the La- Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, was held under the theme; 'Transformational Leadership; Passion, Vision & Strategic Management for Development.'

Accepting the well-deserved award, Mrs Agyepong, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the significance of the award as a driving force for even greater achievements.

"I thought I was doing my little in my corner, but I have been recognised, and this honour has challenged me to do more," she said.

Mrs Siaw-Agyepong called upon her fellow female executives to continue striving for excellence in all their endeavours and encouraged them to shine brightly wherever they were, as their hard work and dedication would definitely be recognised by both humanity and the heavens.

The NGBLA awards celebrated leaders across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including energy, finance, manufacturing, trade, transport, education, agri-business, logistics, and telecommunications, among others.

The event also highlighted the significant contributions of social entrepreneurs and individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on others through their charitable causes.

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a distinguished economic development and strategic leadership awards program, created by the Governance & Business Boardroom, which aims to champion and celebrate good corporate governance, outstanding leadership, economic empowerment, and job creation in Ghana.

The event recognises and honours top CEOs, Board chairs, procurement leaders, HR leaders, business executives, companies and organisations that exemplify excellence in their respective fields.

Mrs Siaw-Agyepong's remarkable journey as a visionary leader and exceptional entrepreneur serves as an inspiration to women around the world, reaffirming the message that with dedication and passion, one's light can illuminate the world.