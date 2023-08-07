Ghana: GPL Refs, Assistants Undergo Mandatory Medical Tests

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) Referees and Assistant Referees have undergone on a mandatory medical tests ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League season.

The medical test is one of the series of tests and training programmes for the referees before the start of every League season.

The referees are expected to have physical and technical training, integrity training, as well as training in the laws of the game, amongst others before the season kicks off in September.

In another development, the GFA will soon organise a special course for Team Managers and Communications Managers of the elite clubs ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The aim of the courses, according to an FA statement, was to equip the respective officers on the significant roles in ensuring the well-being of players and staff, and in maintaining effective communication both internally and externally.

"By investing in training and development for Team Managers and Communication Officers, football clubs can ensure a safe, well-functioning and reputable environment for their players, staff and stakeholders," the statement said.

"This will create a positive culture that promotes both individual and team success on and off the field."

The statement, however, reminded the clubs that the courses would be sponsored by the GFA and urged interested applicants to contact the GFA Technical Directorate for further enquiries.

The FA also announced that through its partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), it will provide two sets of jerseys to each of the 48 Division One League (DOL) clubs in the upcoming season.

According to the Executive Council, the move was aimed at providing valuable support system to clubs in the second tier League, and also to build on the existing relationship between the GFA and the GTA.

The Council has also mentioned that it would continue to provide clubs with Melcom vouchers to shop for their players in the 2023/24 season.

The DOL will kick off on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.