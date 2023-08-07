Ghana: See Something, Say Something Campaign Hits North East Region

The Ministry of National Security has taken its flagship campaign dubbed "See Something, Say Something" to the North-East Region to sensitise residents on security-related issues.

The campaign is a proactive measure by the government to create awareness about the need for citizens to be security conscious and vigilant at all times and report suspicious activities that could potentially compromise national security.

The team engaged border communities, traditional leaders, educational institutions, and other stakeholders in the two (2) municipalities and four district assemblies in the region. Some communities visited included Nangruma, Yizesi, Tantala, Nakpanduri, Mambobga, Chereponi, and Bunkpurugu.

Although traditional leaders in the various communities commended the government for the campaign, they bemoaned the influx of foreigners; a development they believed had resulted in a surge in criminal activities in the region and caused fear among residents.

The traditional leaders maintained that the foreigners fight and compete with residents over lands and, in some instances, destroy their farms.

They, therefore, called on the government to address their concerns by intensifying strategies aimed at safeguarding their livelihoods.

They also pledged their unflinching support to collaborate with security and intelligence agencies to protect the peace and security in the country.

Addressing residents of communities across the region, Mrs Akosua Danquah Ntim Sekyere, leader of the campaign team, encouraged residents to remain calm and not panic, in view of recent happenings in neighbouring countries, as the government continues to implement measures to safeguard their livelihood.

Mrs Ntim Sekyere also urged residents not to harbour foreigners who engage in illegal activities and to promptly report any suspicious behaviour to appropriate authorities.

She further encouraged residents to alert their chiefs or security agencies in the region when foreigners enter their respective communities for refuge.

The See Something, Say Something campaign has, so far, been successfully executed in the Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, and Upper East regions.

The Ministry of National Security plans to replicate it in the remaining 11 regions to create awareness in all communities.

This, it hoped, will foster a collaborative effort between the government and the public to strengthen national security and protect the well-being of Ghanaians.