Burkina Faso: Mali and Burkina Faso Send Joint Delegation to Niamey 'In Solidarity' With Niger

Mali and Burkina Faso will send a joint official delegation to coup-hit Niger on Monday in a show of "solidarity" between the nations - all of whom are ruled by juntas. Meanwhile a source close to regional bloc Ecowas said an immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president was not on the cards.

The delegation, announced by the Malian army, is expected to arrive in Niger on Monday, according to Niger's foreign ministry.

The country's coup leaders defied a Sunday deadline from the West African bloc Ecowas to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.

Mali and Burkina Faso, where the military also took power by force in 2020 and 2022, warned in a joint statement that they would consider military intervention as a declaration of war.

France said it would suspend development aid and budgetary assistance to Burkina Faso over the move.

Niger closes airspace

Thousands gathered in the capital Niamey in rallies backing the soldiers and denouncing possible foreign intervention, military commanders sealed off the country's airspace until further notice.

The airspace is to be closed to all aircraft until further notice, the junta said in a statement.

Any attempt to violate the country's airspace would meet with an "energetic and immediate response", the statement added.

Ecowas gave the military officers until Sunday night to release Bazoum from his residence, where members of the presidential guard have been holding him since 26 July.

With the deadline passed, Ecowas defence chiefs says they have agreed a possible military action plan.

Algeria and Chad, which are not part of Ecowas but share borders with Niger, have both stated they will not participate in any military operation.