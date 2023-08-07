Ghana: 31 Journalists, Media Executives Complete 2-Week Seminar On China's Media

A total of 31 journalists and media executives from 13 countries across the world have completed a two-week seminar on China's media convergence, communication strategies, and culture in Jinhua, Zhejiang province.

Organised by the Zhejiang Normal University and sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce from July 18 to 31, 2023, the seminar aimed at sharing China's practical experience in journalism and communication after its reform and opening-up.

The participants were selected from "Belt and Road" countries including Ghana (represented by Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic), Uzbekistan, Cuba, Tajikistan, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Nigeria, Samoa, Uganda, Palestine, Lesotho and Botswana.

China's Belt and Road initiative is a global development strategy that aims to connect countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa through infrastructure, trade, and investment to improve economic and political ties and promote cultural exchanges.

Through a combination of lectures, on-site teaching, discussion sessions, visits, and cultural activities, the seminar participants were introduced to China's national economic and cultural development, as well as the vital role of journalism, short videos and film making and strategic communication in this process.

Cultural activities that brought practical experience to the lectures, included learning the basics of Taijiquan (a Chinese martial art) and visits to Liangzhu Museum, Hangzhou West Lake and Huaxi Mountains in Pan'an.

Addressing participants at closing ceremony, Secretary of the Committee for Discipline Inspection, Zhejiang Normal University, Fu Guanfu, said discussion about the development, current situation and achievements of the media industry in various countries highlighted the huge potential for cooperation in the field of media between the invited countries and China.

He therefore, urged participants to serve as a bridge to facilitate communication between their countries and China and introduce China to their people in an objective and comprehensive manner, thereby promoting extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits between "Belt and Road" countries and China.

"Cultures become diverse through exchange and rich through mutual learning. We also hope that we can keep in touch and share successful experience in media convergence, working together to seek high-quality development in the media industry. By joining hands together, we will promote the development of the global media industry," he said.

Mr Fu congratulated participants for successfully concluding the seminar and thanked the University staff.

On behalf of all participants, Mohammad Khadeir from Palestine, thanked organisers for the opportunity to learn and engage with experts in China media which would help improve the media industry in respective countries as well as the relation between China and them.

Jonathan Donkor, Back From Jinhua, China, Courtesy of Chinese Embassy