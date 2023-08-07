Ghana: President Joins Chiefs, People of Ada to Celebrate Asafotufiami

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the people of Ada to continue supporting the salt development project in the area spearheaded by Electrochem Ghana Limited.

Speaking at the grand durbar of the 86th Ada Asafotufiami festival on Saturday, at Ada over the weekend, President Akufo Addo said the project would bring economic development to the people in Ada and the country at large.

"I am happy the people of Ada had come to support the activities of the songhor salt development by Electrochem. We want all the people of Ada to support the project, since it has the capacity to transform the economy of all the people of Ada and our country at large," he stated.

He urged the chiefs and youth to continue to give maximum support to the activities of Electrochem which would propel the government to address various challenges within the area.

"The government is committed helping the people of Ada address issues or environmental preservation, road and health infrastructure," he stated.

"We have started and a lot more would be done. The government will not leave the people of Ada behind," he added.

President Akufo-Addo said there were poor educational standard issues that would also be addressed to ensure massive improvement in the education outcomes of the schools within the area.

"The One District One Factory (1D1F) has brought a salt processing factory and a business center in Ada. You are on my heart, though you do not vote for me," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Paramount Chief of Ada, Nene Abram Akuaku III, in his address, also entreated the government to assist the youth with jobs while investing in infrastructure.

He urged the youth to be conscious of the use of social media as could serve both negative and positive purposes.

"There should be a lot of discipline on social media. It must not be used in the abusive manner that we see these days," he stated.

The durbar brought together dignitaries including government officials, chiefs and queens mothers, and visitors from all walks of life to witness a rich display of Ghanaian culture.

The week-long festival is being held under the theme; 'Honouring our heroes, revamping natural resources and unlocking tourism potential.'

Activities include, home coming float, visit to the sacred forest, boxing night and Miss Asafotu beauty pageant and royal walk.