Ghana: Vodafone Unveils Broadband Offer for New Subscribers

As part of its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch Fixed BroadBand (FBB) internet services to customers, Vodafone Ghana has launched an exciting new offer for new broadband customers.

The offer empowers new customers to harness the power of ultra-fast and reliable internet with more data, exceptional savings, and a seamless online experience.

Albert Achiaw, the Fixed Business Manager at Vodafone Ghana, highlighted the benefits of the new offer.

"This offer gives new customers more data and a fast, reliable internet connection. If they choose a plan worth GH¢300 or more, they'll get 50 per cent extra data for 30 days. And if they pay three months upfront, we'll install the service for free. It's a great chance to get more value, so I encourage new customers to take up this offer," he said.