Ghana: ECG Wages War Against Fake Meters in Volta Region

Ho — The Electricity Company of Ghana, Volta Region has begun a clampdown on users of fake and illegal electricity meters within some communities in the Denu District of the company.

The exercise which forms part of the company's 'Operation Zero' exercise saw the exercise place at Agbogbome, Aveshive, Wudoaba, Kologa, Dzodze, Gakli and Soshime.

It started on July 11, this year and is expected to last for two months and ensure anybody consuming electricity settle all arrears.

According to Ms Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, General Manager of ECG Volta Region, the operation zero exercise is ongoing in all the 11 Districts of ECG in Volta and Oti Regions.

She revealed that this exercise was different from the previous ones as this exercise seeks to target both customers in the ECG database and customers consuming power but not in the database of ECG.

"Our team visited customers in these communities and noticed they had strange meters which were not in the ECG database. Some of the customers were even distributing electricity to other customers illegally with these fake meters and substandard network that pose danger to life and property," she said.

The General Manager revealed that these meters are substandard and can cause fire outbreaks to customers.

"Our meters are properly tested and calibrated to meet the tariff standards of our country but these meters are not calibrated so customers using these meters are likely to consume higher than our standard meters," she added.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo advised customers to avoid purchasing such meters or dealing with third parties when they need meters and visit the ECG Office for such services.

The ECG General Manager called on the general public to assist the company win the war against these fake meters to enable the company gather enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain.

"These fake meters allow customers to consume power illegally, since they are not in our system and were obtained illegally which is not fair to customers who pay their bills. We want everyone consuming power to prioritise the payment of bills since it is a patriotic act to pay for electricity consumed," she added.

She further appealed to customers consuming power without paying through such foreign meters, faulty meters or direct connections to take advantage of the moratorium granted during the operation zero exercise by visiting any ECG Office to regularise their supply.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo urged customers to download the ECG PowerApp or use the shortcode *226# to pay all their outstanding bills to enable the company provide stable power supply.