Ghana: Lebanese Ambassador Receives 'Outstanding Ambassador of the Year' Award

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr Maher Kheir, has been honoured with 'Outstanding Ambassador of the Year 2022' award at the 13th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit 2023 organised by The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

Mr Kheir was awarded for his many efforts in various contributions to cultural, social, humanitarian and Francophone initiatives, and to strengthening economic relations between Lebanon and Ghana.

This award aims to honour exceptional entrepreneurs, corporate business leaders who have made significant contributions to the country's economy.

The event, coincided with the celebration of World Public Service Day which was under the theme; 'Promoting Business Coopertaion between Private and Public Sector Development in Ghana.'

The event was graced among others by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President; Mrs Frema Osei-Opare, Minister of Trade and Industry; K. T. Hammond, Public Enterprises; Joseph Cudjoe, Heads of Diplomatic Mission, Corporate Executives and Captains of Industry.

It also celebrated successful entrepreneurs through the Ghana Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award, which recognised those who have not only achieved significant success but have also built vast business empires.

In an address, Mr Kheir lauded the invaluable contributions of public servants to building Ghana's economy.

"The professionalism of public servants is instrumental in driving change, improving governance, and delivering essential services to the citizens of Ghana. Today, we recognise and express our heartfelt appreciation to all public servants who work tirelessly to create a healthy space for inclusive prosperity and growth," he said.

Ghana, Mr Kheir said has made remarkable progress in recent years, positioning itself as a beacon of economic growth and stability in the region and expressed the need for closer cooperation between the public and private sectors to sustain it.

"On this significant occasion, it is necessary to uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and ethical conduct by which we can build a solid foundation of trust that paves the way for healthy partnership and sustainable development," he stressed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Mr Sam Ato Gaisie on his part, emphasised the importance of inter-nation collaborations in driving public-private sector growth across the continent.

To this end, he commended the sustained collaborations with various stakeholders while calling for more engagements to achieve sustainable development in Africa.

He stated that it was necessary for governments to cushion Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as they were the backbone of any economy.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit 2023 showcased the significant impact made by outstanding individuals in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and promoting collaboration between the private and public sectors.

The event served as a platform to honour achievers and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and corporate executives.