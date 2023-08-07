Ghana Ready to Host Maiden African Para Games - Mustapha Ussif

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has indicated Ghana's readiness to host the maiden African Paralympic Games.

Speaking at a virtual Ministers' Conference on Thursday to give final updates on the upcoming Games, Mr Ussif said all the necessary resources had been provided by the government and other stakeholders to organise a very successful event on September 3-12.

According to him, 20 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the historic multi-sports event exclusively reserved for athletes with impairment.

They include host nation Ghana, Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He attributed the limited number of participating countries in the Games to the changes in the official Games programme from seven sports codes to the present three sports: Amputee Football, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Tennis.

That notwithstanding, Mr Ussif said the Games would significantly provide para athletes the opportunity to experience a multi-sports event on the continent.

"It will also increase qualification opportunities for our athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and serve as a catalyst for further development and promotion of Para-sports in Africa," he said.

"Also, the first African Para Games, if successfully staged, will become a prominent feature of our sports ecosystem and sports diplomacy, and serve as a formidable arena to celebrate our exceptional African Para athletes' sports excellence and use it as a purposeful vehicle to promote an inclusive society in Africa," he added.

He said participating in the historic sports fiesta would further contribute towards breaking the stigma against persons with impairment, promote inclusion, and increase high-performance sports on the continent.

Mr Ussif called on other Sports Ministers across the continent to support and ensure the Games became a part of their respective legacies.

The President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), Mr Samson Deen, who hosted the meeting, assured that accommodation and transportation were ready for the teams expected to troop to Ghana for the Games.

He stated that venues for the three disciplines have been confirmed, adding that the Games would serve as qualifications for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

He expressed appreciation to the world and continental bodies, ministers and other stakeholders for the support and urged athletes to use the platform to express their talents, improve and win medals for their countries.

The meeting was attended by dignitaries from the participating teams, government officials, the LOC as well as other stakeholders for the Games.