Ghana: GCB Bank to Prioritise ESG for Growth - Board Chairman

GCB Bank has launched its 70th anniversary celebration with a pledge to prioritise Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) to promote the growth of the bank.

"As we stand at the threshold of a new banking era under the Bank of Ghana's guidance on sustainable banking, GCB Bank embraces the boundless opportunities that lie ahead. The banking world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by digital technology and digitalisation, but more importantly sustainable growth under ESG as championed by the Central Bank of Ghana. We recognise that embracing these changes is not just vital; it is imperative for our continued growth and success," Board Chairman of GCB Bank, Jude Arthur, stated.

The programme, which was on the theme "70 years of providing unrivalled solutions towards the socio-economic development of Ghana", was attended by former and current staff of GCB Bank, players from the banking industry and a cross-section of the public.

Mr Arthur said with changing dynamics that come with ESG, GCB was focused on sustainability for the future, stressing that the bank's commitment extended beyond financial excellence.

"We recognise our immense responsibility to the broader community and the need for sustainable growth for the bank. Through our ESG initiatives, we strive to empower local communities by providing access to financial services, supporting education and health care programmes, and promoting fair labour practices within our supply chain. We firmly believe that by aligning our business objectives with ESG goals, we can forge a brighter future for all," he said.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, in remarks made on his behalf by the Second Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, said GCB Bank for the past 70 years had stood out as a strong indigenous bank, rendering invaluable financial services to the country.

"Established as the Bank of the Gold Coast in 1953, GCB Bank has, over the past 70 years, expanded organically and now provides top-notch electronic banking services and products that are unique, reliable, and convenient to customers. More importantly, these value-added services have supported Ghana's broader agenda of financial deepening and inclusion," he said.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank Plc, Kofi Adomakoh, said GCB Bank was established in 1953 as a state bank to support the socio-economic development of the country.