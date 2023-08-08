South Africa: Looting Takes Over in Cape Town

Violence and looting erupted in various malls across Cape Town on Monday in the wake of the ongoing taxi strike, plunging sections of the city into chaos.

The strike has left thousands of households stranded without access to public transportation. Thousands of people are unable to commute to work or school, exacerbating frustrations and leading some communities to resort to looting.

Shocking videos circulated on social media, capturing brazen individuals walking away with stolen items such as TVs, fridges and more.

SAPS swiftly responded to the looting incidents at malls in Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, and Kraaifontein.

In Gugulethu, authorities arrested five suspects for possession of suspected stolen property.

Colonel Andre Traut, the SAPS spokesperson in the Western Cape, reported that protesters violently entered shops and made off with household appliances, clothing and alcohol.

"Five suspects were arrested in Gugulethu for possessing suspected stolen items. Cases of public violence are under investigation, and more arrests are likely as the police continue their inquiry," said Traut.

The police are actively investigating cases of public violence.

To safeguard staff and prevent further vandalism, the City has closed facilities in volatile areas.

Rob Quintas, the City's MCM for Urban Mobility, expressed deep concern over the impact of the taxi strike on residents' livelihoods and emphasised that discussions or negotiations could not take place while violence and intimidation persisted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is absolutely tragic that thousands of households are unable to earn a living or commute to work or schools due to the sustained attack on public transport services across the city," he said.

Residents expressed their disappointment and fear over the consequences of the looting. One anonymous resident lamented, "I knew that if the strike continued, something like this would happen.

"I don't understand why normal people would do something like this."

Others worried about job losses and the impact on the community, calling for the immediate suspension of the taxi strike by Santaco.

Tensions first boiled over on Thursday when several taxis were impounded by law enforcement officials, leading to violent clashes with taxi drivers.

Since then, several buses, trucks and private cars have been stoned and torched by rioters across the city, and at least three people have been killed.