South Africa: Why Santaco Views Taxi Strike As More Than Just a Fight Against a New City of Cape Town By-Law

Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp (CC BY-ND 4.0)
Burnt buses are removed from the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection. A taxi strike in Cape Town began on Thursday August 3, 2023.
8 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

SA National Taxi Council members went on strike primarily in response to a new City of Cape Town by-law, which has led to large numbers of taxis being impounded. But the industry and government in Western Cape have long been in conflict over the taxi sector's role.

Since Thursday, the City of Cape Town has been engulfed by violence with the loss of at least four lives. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) members in the Western Cape went on strike on Thursday over what it called "frivolous [taxi] impoundment operations by the government".

The strike will last until Wednesday, 9 August, said Santaco.

While the focal point of the strike was the City of Cape Town's new traffic by-law, which came into effect in July, the relationship between Santaco and the municipality has long been hostile.

Santaco believes that the city does not recognise the industry as a business that is providing valuable public transport services in areas where the government is failing to do so.

What exactly is the new traffic by-law?

Under the National Road Traffic Act of 1996, a driver who is not carrying their licence is given a fine and allowed to go. But under the new traffic by-law, drivers get a fine for not carrying their licence and, in addition, their vehicle is impounded.

Other offences that now result in both a fine and a vehicle being impounded include missing number plates or not having number plates securely fixed in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.