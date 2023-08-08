South Africa: Why Santaco Views Taxi Strike As More Than Just a Fight Against a New City of Cape Town By-Law

Burnt buses are removed from the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection. A taxi strike in Cape Town began on Thursday August 3, 2023.

analysis

SA National Taxi Council members went on strike primarily in response to a new City of Cape Town by-law, which has led to large numbers of taxis being impounded. But the industry and government in Western Cape have long been in conflict over the taxi sector's role.

Since Thursday, the City of Cape Town has been engulfed by violence with the loss of at least four lives. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) members in the Western Cape went on strike on Thursday over what it called "frivolous [taxi] impoundment operations by the government".

The strike will last until Wednesday, 9 August, said Santaco.

While the focal point of the strike was the City of Cape Town's new traffic by-law, which came into effect in July, the relationship between Santaco and the municipality has long been hostile.

Santaco believes that the city does not recognise the industry as a business that is providing valuable public transport services in areas where the government is failing to do so.

What exactly is the new traffic by-law?

Under the National Road Traffic Act of 1996, a driver who is not carrying their licence is given a fine and allowed to go. But under the new traffic by-law, drivers get a fine for not carrying their licence and, in addition, their vehicle is impounded.

Other offences that now result in both a fine and a vehicle being impounded include missing number plates or not having number plates securely fixed in...