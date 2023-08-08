Nigeria: Troops Kill 11 Terrorists, Destroy 6 Boko Haram Camps in Sambisa Forest

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have neutralised 11 Boko Haram terrorists and captured four others alive in Sambisa Forest.

The feats were recorded between August 4 and 5, 2023, when the troops made an unprecedented incursion into the Boko Haram hideouts on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Bama local government area of Borno State.

Intelligence sources revealed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the troops successfully cleared the hideouts of the terrorists in Bula Shetan, Lawanti, Garin Ari Shira, Lawanti, Kashimri and Gaizuwa.

The sources said that in the course of the encounter, the troops came in contact with the terrorists in Garin Ari Shira, where a heavy gun battle ensued. The troops succeeded in killing five of the terrorists and burnt down the entire village.

Consequently, the troops proceeded to Alafa. But after hearing gunshots, the insurgents abandoned their homes and fled.

On the withdrawing route of the troops, Boko Haram staged an ambush against them at Lawanti and opened rapid fire. Again, the troops repelled the attack and killed one of the terrorists in the attack.

The neutralised terrorists were found with local bombs and bicycles and other items.

In a similar development, on August 5, the troops stormed another terrorists' hideout in Kashimri where they killed five terrorists while others escaped.

During the pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, four of them were captured alive by the troops in Gaizuwa.