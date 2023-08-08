Nigeria: Akpabio Arrives Villa After Senators Tried to Block Keyamo's Ministerial Screening

7 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Although Mr Akpabio's mission was not clear, it was gathered that it might not be unconnected with the fate of Mr Keyamo, who was minister of state for labour and employment in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is currently at the Presidential Villa following a rowdy Senate session during the screening of Festus Keyamo, a nominee from Delta State, Channels Television is reporting.

Mr Akpabio reportedly arrived at the Villa at about 2.55 p.m., nearly one hour after the Senate went into a closed-door session to discuss Mr Keyamo's fate.

A presidency source confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Akpabio is currently at the presidential villa but that his mission is unknown.

"Yes, he is here, but we don't know why he is here," the source said.

Mr Keyamo was Friday nominated to serve as minister by President Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a rowdy session erupted in the Senate chamber following a point of order raised by Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia), complaining that the nominee had in 2020 ignored the summons of the National Assembly over the implementation of the Special Public Works Programme of the federal government.

The motion was seconded by Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia Central).

This newspaper reported, in 2020, the clash between Mr Keyamo and the lawmakers at a meeting he had with the joint committee of the National Assembly on employment and labour. The meeting was aimed at discussing the progress of the planned employment of 774,000 Nigerians by the federal government.

The National Assembly had in the 2020 budget appropriated N52 billion for the special public works programme aimed at employing 774,000 citizens, a thousand from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

