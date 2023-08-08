Nigeria: Oil Theft - NAF Airstrikes Destroy Boats, Tanks With Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta

Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft of the air component, Operation Delta Safe have bombed and destroyed 3 boats sighted tapping crude oil from a pipeline at a dispensing site, west of Bonny Island and South of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

Director of NAF Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet who made this known said the air strikes and destruction were carried out on Saturday, August 5 2023.

He said, "These are not the best of times for oil thieves and their accomplices in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria as the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) continues to strike at the heart of their activities.

"One of such operations occurred on Saturday 5 August 2023 at about 4 Nautical Miles South-East of Bille, a riverine area located west of Bonny Island and South of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

"The air strikes became necessary after 3 boats were sighted tapping crude oil from a pipeline.

"Consequently, the boats were engaged and destroyed by the aircraft.

"Flying towards Port Harcourt, the crew also observed an active illegal refining site with tanks and reservoirs loaded with suspected illegal refined products, about 4 miles South-east of Idama in Rivers State.

"The site was subsequently attacked and destroyed.

"Air strikes against these economic saboteurs will be sustained until they desist from their acts of thievery and economic sabotage.

"The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed all air component commanders nationwide to ensure they team up with other security agencies as they sustain air strikes on all criminal elements in the country.

According to him, "The days of treating criminal elements in our country with kids' gloves is over.

"We must continue on this trajectory until we bring all of them to their knees."