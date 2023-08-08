Nigeria: Senate Confirms 45 of 48 Ministerial Nominees - Fails to Confirm El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete

Abuja — The Senate, has confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Senate failed to confirm the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After its seven days of screening of the forty nine ministerial nominees sent to it for screening by President Tinubu, the Senate did not also confirm the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and a Ministerial nominee from the State, Senator Abubakar Danladi.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber is one of the Ministerial nominees from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

According to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate did not clear because of security reports that must be cleared.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Deputy Majority Senate Leader and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi; former Minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, and Dele Alake as Ministers Designate.

Forty five out of forty eight nominees sent were confirmed.

Details later...