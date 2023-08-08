Nigeria: Basketmouth to Host Netflix Nigeria Film Industry Event

7 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Netflix described the event as an opportunity to celebrate the talents contributing to the Nigerian film industry's growth.

Celebrated Nigerian entertainer and comedian BasketMouth has been named the host of Netflix's upcoming Lights, Camera...Naija Gala Event.

This Sunday, all roads will lead to the exclusive event in Lagos, Nigeria, hosted by BasketMouth, as Netflix will celebrate Nollywood's teeming pool of talented creatives whilst spotlighting the exciting state and potential of the industry.

The event is a celebration of the Nollywood industry, the stakeholders, producers, actors, veterans, Kannywood, the Yoruba movie industry, and everything about Nollywood.

Arguably one of Nigeria's foremost comedians, BasketMouth's professional career has spanned 25 years, and his flagship stand-up comedy special - BasketMouth Uncensored, has toured the biggest stages locally and globally.

Justifying the choice of BasketMouth as the event host, Netflix, in a statement on Monday, described him as a multi-talented entertainer whose sterling career includes several producing and acting credits, as well as an active music career.

"BasketMouth is most known for his wit and spontaneity, and with him at the helm of affairs, Lights, Camera...Naija is set to be a night to remember," the statement read.

