Nigeria: NAF Destroys 3 Boats With Stolen Crude in Rivers

8 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) weekend destroyed three boats loaded with stolen crude and another illegal refinery with reservoir and tanks in Rivers State.

The director of public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet in a statement said one of the operations took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at about 4 Nautical Miles South-East of Bille, a riverine area located west of Bonny Island and South of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

He said the aircraft on surveillance patrol sighted three boats tapping crude oil from a pipeline.

"Consequently, the boats were engaged and destroyed by the aircraft," he said.

Again, flying towards Port Harcourt, the crew also observed an active illegal refining site with tanks and reservoirs loaded with suspected refined products, about 4 miles South-east of Idama in Rivers State. He said the site was also attacked and destroyed.

He reiterated that air strikes against economic saboteurs will be sustained until they desist from their acts of thievery and economic sabotage.

He added that the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed all air component commanders nationwide to ensure they team up with other security agencies as they sustain air strikes on all criminal elements in the country.

According to him, "The days of treating criminal elements in our country with kids' gloves is over. We must continue on this trajectory until we bring all of them to their knees."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.