Nigeria: Customs On Red Alert As Nigeria Bans Transit Cargo to Niger

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a ban on transit cargo to neighbouring Niger Republic even as it placed customs officers manning its land borders on red alert.

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who announced this on Sunday, directed officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) manning the Benin Republic, Cameron and other land borders to maintain a high level of vigilance as a result of the recent closure of Nigeria's border with Niger Republic.

While addressing officers and men of the NCS during his working visit to the headquarters of the Ogun Area 1 Command of the NCS at Idiroko, Ogun State, the Customs boss called on operatives manning the land borders to wage war against any attempt to jeopardise Nigeria's national security.

He explained that special attention must be given to transit goods heading to Niger Republic.

He directed that any transit goods through customs territory should be stopped if they are headed to Niger Republic.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered the shutting of Nigerian land borders with Niger Republic as part of measures against the military junta in the West African country.

According to Adeniyi, criminals in an attempt to break or smuggle arms into Niger Republic may explore other land borders like that of Benin Republic and Cameroon.

To seek review of fuel supply ban to border towns

Similarly, Adeniyi, on Sunday, hinted that the service would seek a review of the ban on the supply of petroleum products within a 20km radius of the country's border with the Benin Republic.

Adeniyi dropped the hint at Idiroko, Ogun State, during a meeting with the Oniko of Iko Idiroko, Oba John Olakunle Ojo, as part of his working visit to the Ogun Area 1 Command of the NCS.

Daily Trust had reported that a litre of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol is now sold for N1,000 at the border communities of Ogun State following the adjustment of the petrol pump price by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to N617 per litre.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 banned the supply of petroleum products to Nigerians living within 20km of the country's frontiers to curtail the diversion of subsidised fuel to neighbouring countries.

Intercepts cannabis with N650m DPV

Meanwhile, Customs has intercepted 25,195 parcels of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) with over N650 Million Duty Paid Value (DPV).

Adeniyi disclosed this at a press conference in Abeokuta, yesterday as part of his working visit to the Ogun Area II Command of the NCS.

Adeniyi said the seizures weighing over 11,539kg were intercepted by the operatives of the NCS Federal Operating Unit (FOU), Zone A, Lagos, the western marine command and the Sector 2 border drill operatives.

He explained that the contrabands were seized between August 2 and 7 at the creeks around Ajah and Ijebu-ode area and around Sokoto/Ijoun road, Yewa North Local government Area of Ogun State.

The CG said five suspects were arrested during the operations.

He said the NCS has a strong partnership and synergy with the NDLEA on the need to tame drugs related crimes in the country.

He said: "The Nigeria Customs Service remains steadfast in delivering on its statutory mandates and protecting our beloved nation from the scourge of illicit drugs. We assure the public that details of our investigations will be made available to ensure transparency and accountability."