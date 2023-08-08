Nigeria: Breastfeeding Week - Govt Tasked On Breastfeeding-Friendly Environments in Workplace

8 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

Government has been enjoined to provide a breastfeeding-friendly environment in the workplace for mothers.

At a State Community Engagement Forum with key stakeholders to understand the workplace challenges and way forward for breastfeeding mothers in Kaduna, the group, Alive & Thrive sought ties with governments, individuals and organisations to empower families and sustain breastfeeding-friendly environments in the workplace for nursing mothers.

Speaking at the forum, which was organised by the State Primary Healthcare Board and Planning & Budget Commission with support from Alive & Thrive, the Kaduna Zonal Coordinator of Alive & Thrive, Sarah Didi Kwasu, explained that the Breastfeeding Week (WBW) was established to address issues relating to poor and early initiation of breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding of infants for a period of six months, and introduction of appropriate complementary feeding from 6 months and above, as well as continued breastfeeding up to 2 years or beyond.

"The Target audiences, including governments, policymakers, health sectors, employers, communities and parents, will all see that they have critical roles in empowering families and sustaining breastfeeding-friendly environments in the post-pandemic work life balance," she said.

She hoped that the WBW will inform people about working parents' perspectives on breastfeeding and parenting, anchor optimal paid leave and workplace support as important tools to enable breastfeeding as well as galvanise action on improving working conditions and relevant support for breastfeeding.

On her part, the Breast Milk Substitute Desk Officer, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Rahila Maishanu in her presentation noted that early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth protects the newborn from acquiring infections and reduces mortality.

She maintained that breast milk is best for the baby and contains optimal nutrients for growth and development which prevents malnutrition adding, "It is also a critical source of energy and nutrients during illness that protects against infections and reduces incidences of sudden death."

The state Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Umma Kaltume Ahmed who was represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Aishatu Abubakar Sadiq said she has directed that the crèche in the ministry should be renovated and commissioned immediately.

While noting that the celebration is marked to highlights the effectiveness of breastfeeding feeding to humans she stressed that, "Breastfeeding provides nutrition, protection through enhancing immunity, contributes to early child development, psychosocial development, good mental health for the mother and in these trying times financial reprieve from the cost of breast milk substitutes."

She however said that an audit is ongoing to verify compliance with the six months paid maternity leave and availability of crèches and safe spaces for breastfeeding in all government offices within the state.

