Liberia: President Weah Rallies Liberians for His Re-Election

President George Weah has kicked off campaign for his re-election bid here, calling on Liberians to denounce his rivals, who he says have nothing to show, but to cause distraction and stop a rolling legacy that is transforming citizens' lives and moving the country forward.

Mr. Weah urges Liberians to keep faith in the governing CDC-led government as the only choice that can Liberate them from poverty and illiteracy, rather than those who are criticizing but have done nothing for them over the years while in leadership.

"Don't mind them, these are the same people, who failed you for the last 12 years and are coming back to fool you again, telling you, you should remove people, whose legacy has no epilepsy. I say don't mind them, don't waste your time with noise, these people are not organized and won't organize you", President Weah continues.

Addressing Liberians in his first campaign message delivered at the Eternal Life Ministries "Tabernacles of holiness during intercessory prayers, the President cautioned CDcians to do away with violence or anything that has the propensity to ensure violence that will undermine the democracy of the nation.

He warns them to stop toting casket, but rather, campaign peacefully, speaking about tangibles and convincing the electorate that they're the best suitor for the Presidency, despite the woes, and are going to the election to complete the unfinished business (95%) of the work done.

He reiterates that his desire for the Presidency is to continue developing Liberia and complete work already at 99%.

"We are going to election asking the people to vote us, so that the 95, 96, 97, 98, and 99% of the work can be done, and finish our 12years so don't mind them".

He says his government is striving to develop Liberia and is exemplifying every effort in the best interest of the country, so Liberians should not be carried away, but rather stay on the right path of good leadership that keeps transforming the country.

He boosts that his record is unprecedented while expressing overwhelming confidence that his government will be re-elected because they have proven their worth to the Liberian people.

Also speaking, the campaign manager for the re-election of President Weah, Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe, rallied supporters to stay with the President's developmental agenda, rather than castigating their opponents, carrying caskets or other things that could cause violence and halt the election, something, he says undermines the nature of a truthful CDCians.

Mr. Nagbe also expresses overwhelming confidence of a one-round victory for the CDC in the pending elections, noting that the party has every ingredient of winning again pointing to developments, progress, and the rule of law, saying no other party can match the CDC in a free and fair election.

"There's no party that can defeat CDC in a free and fair election, so don't propagate hate about them, so that the game can end in confusion. We CDCians are peaceful and no one can beat us in free, fair elections. Other people want the game to end in confusion, but this game will not end in confusion", he maintains.

Editing by Jonathan Browne