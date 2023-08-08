Liberia: Boakai Condemns CDC's Casket Parade

Liberian opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has condemned the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) partisans' parade with a casket bearing his image, saying it's completely unfortunate but he is not surprised.

CDCians printed an inscription on Mr. Boakai's image that said, "Rest in Peace," and placed several copies on the coffins which they paraded with on the first day of campaigning Saturday, 5 August 2023.

Partisans of the ruling party paraded with the casket on the principal streets of Monrovia and marched to their party headquarters in Congo Town with key stalwarts and party executives in attendance.

The group of zealous CDC partisans chanted provocative lyrics such as: "Rest in Peace Amb. Boakai; We tell you to leave this thing but still, you say no; Oh, my people, the papy na die oo," among others.

The former Liberian vice president, now standard bearer of the opposition Unity Party (UP), is seen as the main rival to incumbent President George Manneh Weah, standard bearer of the ruling CDC.

In an exclusive interview with the Voice of America's (VOA's) "Daybreak Africa" program Monday, 7 August 2023, Amb. Boakai said the CDC is noted for misbehaving and abusing law and order.

"For the CDC to sign to a peaceful election agreement and begin to misbehave, this way I think it's quite unfortunate," said Boakai.

"But again that is the CDC. We know them and that is how they are. And so, we are not surprised" he noted.

According to the CDC partisans, their parade with a casket dramatized the celebration of the alleged homegoing of the former vice president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CDC's action has been greeted with condemnation from within the party itself and several other well-meaning Liberians.

According to Mr. Boakai, Unity Party will never be drawn into causing elections violence or provocation that will disturb the peace and stability of the country.

In the interview, Boakai was quizzed about disunity within the opposition and their preparedness to take on the mantle of authority from President Weah and the CDC government.

In response, Mr. Boakai argued that he doesn't believe that there is disunity in the opposition.

Instead, he stated that the Unity Party and the opposition community are doing very well and ready to take on the leadership from President Weah and CDC to restore good governance and economic growth.

"I don't know what people talk about the opposition is divided. I don't believe so. We may not be working with certain people, but we understand that that is [a] democracy," he noted.

"As far as the UP collaboration is concerned, we are strong enough to be able to go into the election," he said.

According to him, the opposition community can come together.

Boakai suggested that Liberians know the situation on the ground and so they will bring the opposition community together to dislodge President Weah.

"We are not looking for [a] second round before we unite, as it's said we are. But in the event that happens, we will as the people think," Boakai indicated.

He said he has never looked for a second round, it's the CDC.

"We are going to elections to make a one round. UP and its collaborators are looking for one round," he noted.