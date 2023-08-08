Nigeria: Govt Supports Lagos Govt With 50,000 Doses of Anthrax Vaccines

As fight against outbreak of dreaded Anthrax disease intensifies, the Federal Government has supported the Lagos State Government with 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines.

The support came through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which has championed the fight against the deadly disease currently posing threat to animals and humans.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, said Lagos remains a huge state that livestock consumption is high with a lot of animal contacts and consumption.

Umakhihe who was represented by the Deputy Director, Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Dr Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, explained that the vaccines would fast-track vaccination of animals against Anthrax disease as butchers are being sensitized on preventive measures and sale of healthy meat for public consumption.

The Permanent Secretary said Anthrax is an infectious zoonosis disease caused by bacteria, which affects both domestic and wild animals including humans, particular, those who are engaged in livestock production.

He pointed out that the bacteria, which exist as spores, can be found in the soil, wool or hair of infected animals.

According to him, animals get infected when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plant or water, which humans can get it when they breath in the spores, eat contaminated meat, or come in contact with the skin of animals through wounds or cuts while handling a sick or dead Anthrax infected animal.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of animals at Urban Farmers Association at Surulere, Lagos State, which also there was advocacy visit to Ashogbon Meat Market, Lion Unisco Abattoir, Bariga, and Urban Farmers Association at Surulere, Lagos State.

He said: "The essence of our visit is to create awareness and sensitization among stakeholders in the prevention and control of disease in Nigeria.

"We have also provided 50,000 free dosage of the Anthrax vaccine to the state in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

"The cattle merchants and butchers need to know the symptoms and signs of this disease so that they can immediately alert the veterinary authorities."

However, he (Umakhihe) stressed on effective mounting and monitoring via surveillance in slaughter slabs, abattoirs, livestock markets and at the point of entries in the State to detect the disease early before it spreads.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Ibironke Emokpae, appreciated the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for its support in curtailing the spread of the Anthrax Disease in the State.

"Vaccinations have begun in the state and we have set up surveillance and biosecurity at point of entry of abattoirs in Lagos to detect any ailing animal.

"We are collaborating with the Lagos Ministry of Health and promise to put in more efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Lagos State has developed a house to house vaccination campaign because it is an urban area where some people do urban farming. Lagos State is taking the vaccination campaign to urban livestock farmers", she stated.

Meanwhile, during sensitization about the disease at Oko-oba Cattle Market and Abattoir, Agege, Miyetti Allah Cattle Association assured and joined the fight against Anthrax.

The Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Lalega, said they are part of the fight and pledged commitment of cattle merchants and butchers towards to the spread of the outbreak.

According to Lalega, they were aware of the disease and would ensure adherence to safety measures, promising to give all necessary support to ensure that the disease is curtailed.

Also, the Country Team Leader, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Nigeria, Dr. Otto Muhinda, commended the State Government for its initiatives in creating awareness of the disease and prevention measures.