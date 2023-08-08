Nigeria: IOCs Engagement of Stevedoring Firms Now At 60% - Maritime Workers

8 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

As International Oil Companies, IOCs, begin to adhere to the nation's labour laws, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has said that the level of engagement of indigenous stevedoring firms on oil platforms across the country currently stands at 60 percent.

Speaking to Newsmen in Lagos yesterday, President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said that most of the multi-national oil companies are beginning to engage stevedoring contractors.

Adeyanju, also said that although the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has not come to disclose the number of IOCs that are complying there has been a steady increase of the level of compliance.

He said: "The level of compliance by the IOCs on the engagement of stevedoring companies has reached 60 percent the once powerful multi-national companies are now engaging stevedoring companies that is what I can say about issue for now.

"And the Nigerian Ports Authority, has not been able to tell us the number of the IOCs that are complying, they should tell us how these IOCs are obeying the Stevedoring extant laws. The bulk of the matter lies with the NPA.

"For the Union, they have seen our reactions, if ExxonMobil, Texaco and those big Multi nationals engage the services of stevedoring contractor appointed by the NPA, the level of compliance is getting better".

