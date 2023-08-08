Nigeria: Army Arrests 3 Suspected Oil Thieves, Recovers Truck With Crude in Rivers

Port Harcourt — Operatives of the 6 Division of Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, have arrested three suspected oil thieves in the state.

The operatives also impounded a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of crude oil during the operation in the state.

It was gathered that the three suspects and truck were arrested at a pipeline right of way between Obiri Ikwere flyover and airport, the boundary between Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Speaking at the scene of the arrest, the Commander, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Brigadier-General Eddie Effiong, said the success was recorded in the fight against oil theft through an intelligence tip off.

Effiong, who is also the Commander, Sector 3, Operation Delta Safe, expressed shock over the audacity of the suspects to engage in such illegal act at the heart of the Port Harcourt.

The army boss explained that the suspects dug a six feet hole on the pipeline, tapped the oil facility and connected their hose to the line and have been siphoning crude with the aid of a pumping machine.

He insisted that some people within the environment were complicit to the crime, warning that the Army was determined to deal decisively with anyone engaging in illegal deals on petroleum products.

Effiong solicited timely and useful information from residents of the state against the illicit act, adding that those arrested would be charged to court on completion of investigation.