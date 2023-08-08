Nigeria: No, 'Good Life Investment' Won't Double Your Money in 45 Minutes. Ignore Scam Facebook Post Circulating in Nigeria

8 August 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

IN SHORT: A Facebook post calls on Nigerian users to invest in a platform called Good Life investment. But there is no official record of such business in Nigeria.

A Facebook post promises to double people's money "within 45 minutes" if they invest in this "paying and legitimate platform".

The post dated 26 May 2023 reads, in part: "I promise and vow that if you invest now you will receive your payment back immediately ... I have a God-fearing heart, I treat people the way I wanted to be treated If anything happens to your money hold me responsible."

The post also includes a WhatsApp link and a phone number where interested users are told to reach out.

It has over 30 comments, mostly from those who say they've received their payments from the platform known as "Good Life investment".

Similar posts can be found on Facebook here and here.

Africa Check has exposed several Facebook accounts falsely claiming to offer investment options to Nigerians.

But is this investment scheme another scam? We checked.

It's a scam

One of the common signs of a scam is a post that is poorly written. This one is no different, featuring random capitalisation and odd punctuation.

The investment platform also says it can double users' money within 45 minutes. Opportunities that sound too good to be true should be a big red flag.

Africa Check couldn't find any business by the name of Good Life Investment registered with Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission. The commission regulates the creation, operation and dissolution of businesses in the country.

Africa Check has previously investigated similar false investment schemes here, here and here.

To help protect yourself against online scams, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.