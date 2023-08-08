Liberia: MAP Liberia Land Platform Launches Programs

The Multi Actors Platform on Land Governance and Responsible Agricultural Investment in Liberia (MAP Liberia Land Platform) has announced the launch of series of programs including the Private Sector Engagement Strategy and the Responsible Agriculture Investment.

Giving an overview of the launch during the weekend at RLJ Hotel in Rehab, Paynesville, the National Program Coordinator for MAP Liberia Land Platform, John Kelvin, said the platform builds upon the foundation of achievements of the voluntary guideline on Responsible Governance of Tenure, Land, and Fisheries in the context of National Food Security.

He explained that the MAP Platform is derived from the idea of the Multi-Stakeholders Platform (MSP) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals- (SDGs17) to strengthen the means of implementation and to revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

The lead facilitator of the MAP Liberia Land Platform, James Yarsiah, called for a more inclusive partnership among actors.

"This is the time to delegate responsibilities with each actor and monitor their progress", he stressed.

Mr. Yarsiah explained that the MAP Platform remains committed to working across all actors to ensure that the Platform achieves its objectives.

Also speaking, Mrs. Daniela Gray-Johnson, Project Director, Liberia Land Authority, thanked the MAP Platform and CSOs working in the land sector for supporting the LLA to achieve its goal and objectives.

She acknowledged the high level of collaboration from the MAP Platform.

"This meeting is another manifestation of our collaboration in working together to ensure that every individual is educated on their rights to land ownership", she added.

With funding from the German Ministry for Economic Corporation, the MAP Platform plans to validate the strategy on private sector engagement and the launch of a national program to engage with the sector to promote RAI in Liberia.

A national exercise is being planned by the platform thematic working group members on women, youth, and people with disabilities to undertake gender audit in the context of land governance and RAI, with support of the International Land Coalition.

The platform also launched its strategic partnership with platform members and Swedish organization Forum to implement recommendations from the 3rd national rural women land conference.

These recommendations are geared towards promoting laws, policies and practices that ensure women land rights.

The program was held through financial support of Land for Life with the Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH).

Nearly 30 representatives from various civil society organizations working in the land sector and the Liberian government through the Liberia Land Authority were in attendance.

