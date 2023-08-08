Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire National Day

press release

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate Côte d'Ivoire on 63 years of independence.

The United States and Côte d'Ivoire share a special friendship grounded in our shared values. This partnership is brought to life by the collaboration of our two governments, our businesses, civil society and, most importantly, our people. With all of these elements of a strong relationship, we can achieve peace and prosperity.

This past year, we have strengthened democratic governance and elevated the importance of transparency at the second Summit of Democracy. Our entrepreneurs, women leaders, and creative change-makers have enhanced our relationship, and we have made important investments in tackling the most pressing global challenges, including climate change, violent extremism, and efforts to thwart fundamental freedoms and undermine the international rules-based order. The United States is appreciative of the partnership we enjoy with the people and government of Côte d'Ivoire.

We celebrate Côte d'Ivoire on this day and wish you a year full of happiness and good health.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State