Kenya, Liberia Hold-Talks in Telecommunications Sector

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Edwina Zackpah, recently led a benchmarking mission to Kenya.

During the visit, she engaged in closed-door discussions with Mr. Ezra Chiloba, the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), and other Kenyan regulatory authorities and stakeholders in the telecommunications field.

The main focus of these discussions was to explore policy approaches for regulating emerging value-added telecoms platforms and services.

Chairperson Zackpah and her team also discussed strategies for continental collaboration in regulating telecommunications services and expressed gratitude to the Kenyan counterparts for hosting the delegation.

In addition to meetings with the Kenyan regulator and major telecom service providers like Safaricom and Airtel, Chairperson Zackpah also had a meeting with Mr. John Omo, Secretary-General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), to exchange views on telecommunications trends in Africa and explore training and development opportunities for LTA staff provided by the ATU.

This benchmarking mission to Kenya follows a similar visit to the National Communications Authority (NCA) of Ghana by LTA Commissioners Zotawon D. Titus and James Gbarwea.

These missions are part of the LTA's strategic objective to leverage telecommunications and ICT to digitally transform Liberia, aligning its regulatory regime with best practices from other countries in the region.

While on the benchmark mission to Kenya, Chairperson Edwina Zackplah was warmly welcomed by the Liberian community, and on behalf of the President, she received a bouquet.

During the welcoming ceremony, Madam Chair took the opportunity to address the gathering and shed light on the significant strides being made on the country's digital transformation.

She emphasized the importance of embracing technological advancements to drive progress and improve the lives of citizens.

Furthermore, Chairperson Zackplah also touched upon the crucial issue of cybersecurity.

She highlighted President Weah's dedication to developing a comprehensive cybersecurity policy that would safeguard Liberia's cyberspace and protect citizen data from threats and cyber-attacks.