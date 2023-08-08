Kenya: British Airways Flight to London Forced to Turn Back to Nairobi After Niger Airspace Closure

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — British Airways flight BA64, en route to London, was forced to return to Nairobi after the closure of Niger airspace.

Flight data on Flightradar shows that the airline left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and was to arrive at Heathrow International Airport in the UK.

Upon reaching Niger's airspace, the flight data shows that the airline turned back and returned to the JKIA, where it arrived today early in the morning.

Since last night, the Niger junta has closed all its airspace as a deadline announced by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to be reinstated in office lapsed.

ECOWAS had earlier announced it would use any means necessary to reinstate Bazoum.

Bazoum was seized on July 26 by the military led by Abdourahmane Tchiani, who later declared himself the new ruler.

His takeover attracted numerous condemnations from regional and international players.

