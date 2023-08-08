Liberia: Political Parties Youth Leaders Affix Signatures to Buutuo Declaration, Commits Peaceful, Democracy, and Non-Violence Elections

Buutuo — Ahead of Liberia's impending October 10, 2023, General and Presidential Elections, major Political Parties Youth Leaders have affixed their signatures to upholding the tenets of peace, democracy, and nonviolent elections.

The Buutuo declaration, which signify the records of Liberia's history as the starting point of a devastating civil war that wreaked havoc on the nation, costing countless lives and leaving scars that endure some 34 years ago.

In an emotional display of unity and maturity, youth leaders from major political parties, over the weekend, converged in Buutuo, Nimba County, to sign the Buutuo Declaration -- a solemn commitment to peace and democracy, signifying a resolute promise to protect the nation's democratic ideals during the upcoming elections.

The document bears the names of: Benjamin Paye, Chairman of the Liberia National Union, Hassan Newland, Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change Youth League, Ivan Tuku, Secretary General of the Unity Party Youth Congress, Austin D. Toe, Youth Chairperson of ALCOP Youth League, Vambulay Kamara, Chairman of the All Liberian Party, James Morris, Youth Chairperson of the Collaborating Political Parties' (ANC), Abraham Corneh, Liberia People Party Youth Chairperson, James Freemen, Youth Chairperson of the Movement for Progressive Change.

The significance of this occasion cannot be overstated. In stark contrast to the events that unfolded here decades ago, these youth leaders have embarked on a new path, one guided by an unwavering commitment to upholding the tenets of peace, democracy, and nonviolence.

The Buutuo Declaration stands as a testament to their determination to prevent history from repeating itself, ensuring that young people will never again be used as pawns to foment violence.

"We are thankful to FLY for gathering youth leaders of different political parties to sign up for a commitment to ensure a peaceful election. We are committed to the document but we must all be reminded that it is the government's responsibility to ensure that they create the atmosphere for peaceful election" Ivan Tuku, Secretary General of the Unity Party.

"The document was not imposed on us, it was crafted ourselves and it means we are committed to every single line in the declaration. Before we became partisans, we were Liberians and our first responsibility is to this country" Hassan Newland, Secretary General, CDC Youth League.

This momentous event, attended by esteemed partners, traditional leaders, joint security forces, and key stakeholders in the election process, serves as a beacon of hope for Liberia's future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The European Partnership for Democracy's unwavering support for this initiative underscores the global community's recognition of the importance of nurturing a peaceful and democratic Liberia.

As the nation embarks on the electoral campaign, the resonance of the Buutuo Declaration reverberates far beyond its ceremonial signing. It encapsulates the aspirations of Liberia's youth -- a resounding call for unity, cooperation, and the safeguarding of the democratic process.

By taking this collective pledge, these young leaders send an unequivocal message to their fellow citizens: that their generation is committed to breaking the cycle of violence and ensuring that democracy thrives.

The Buutuo Declaration is a testament to the power of reconciliation, growth, and progress. It signifies that Buutuo, once synonymous with discord, is now a symbol of renewal and transformation. Liberia's journey towards lasting peace and stability has taken a significant stride forward, and the international community watches with admiration as the nation's youth shoulder the mantle of responsibility.

It stands as a beacon of hope, a shining testament to the resilience and determination of Liberia's youth. As they rally behind the ideals of peace and democracy, they send a powerful message that will resonate throughout the nation and beyond. Their commitment paves the way for a brighter, more harmonious future, one in which Liberia's youth are the vanguard of positive change, protecting the democratic legacy for generations to come.