Liberia: Stephen's Wife, Mrs. Yassah Jajah, Shares Ordeal On How Her Marriage Was Ruined By Vivian

Monrovia — Stephen Jajah's wife, Mrs. Yassah Jajah, has come forward to share her harrowing experience of alleged maltreatment at the hands of her husband due to his involvement with Vivian Dent. The situation escalated after an incident where Vivian claimed to be married to Stephen Jajah, causing a rift in their marriage.

According to Mrs. Jajah, she and Stephen met in Kakata and lived together for six years before officially marrying in the Latter Days Saint Church in 2013. They enjoyed eight years of marriage until Vivian entered the picture, causing their relationship to deteriorate.

When Stephen moved to CVI, Grand Gedeh County, for work, Mrs. Jajah, who was selling to support their home, agreed to his decision. However, after eight months without communication, she decided to visit him in CVI. On arrival, she encountered Vivian at Stephen's house, and upon seeing Mrs. Jajah, both Stephen and Vivian fled while Stephen attacked his wife, subjecting her to physical abuse and pulling out her hair. Mrs. Jajah blames Vivian for this ordeal, stating that she was maltreated by her husband due to his association with Vivian.

Left stranded in Grand Gedeh, Mrs. Jajah sought help from a lady named Ruth, who took her to the Kpelleh governor. Through their assistance, she was able to return to Monrovia by paying LD 20,000. In Monrovia, Mrs. Jajah filed a complaint against Stephen at Browerville court. However, whenever she called her husband's phone, Vivian would answer and taunt her, flaunting the wedding ring she had taken from Mrs. Jajah.

One incident led to Stephen's arrest in Monrovia near the Free Port area, and he was taken to Brewerville court. The judge confronted him with evidence of mistreating his wife while having an affair with another woman. The court ordered Stephen to pay for Mrs. Jajah's clothes, and he complied with a payment of US$100.00. This was the only financial assistance Mrs. Jajah received from her husband in eight years.

Mrs. Jajah also expressed her frustration with Stephen's lack of concern for her well-being. She believes that Vivian played a part in changing Stephen's character, accusing her of practicing black magic on him.

Despite enduring this painful experience, Mrs. Jajah remains determined to share her story and seeks justice for the maltreatment she faced in her marriage.