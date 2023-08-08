Liberia: Noble Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee Expresses Concern Over Liberia's Future 20 Years After the End of the War

Monrovia — Leymah Gbowee, the 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate, has raised concerns about Liberia's future as the country prepares for elections, 20 years after the end of its bloody 14-year civil unrest.

Speaking on Friday during the opening of the Liberian Women Peace Summit Toward a Peaceful 2023 Election at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Madam Gbowee emphasized the significance of holding elections exactly two decades after the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Ghana.

"Twenty years ago, around this time, we were wondering, biting our nails, and contemplating the future of Liberia. Now, twenty years later, we are once again biting our nails and pondering the future of Liberia after the election," said Madam Gbowee.

The Liberian Women Peace Summit Toward a Peaceful 2023 Election aims to provide a platform for Liberian women from all walks of life to come together, consult, reflect, and strategize on ways to ensure a peaceful election in 2023.

The 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate stressed the importance of engaging in meaningful discussions about peace, involving aspirants, leaders, and former leaders. She expressed hope that these conversations would shed light on the nation's current situation.

Madam Gbowee also took a moment to reflect on how women in Liberia, through prayers, fasting, and political dialogue, had united their efforts to bring peace to the country. She commended former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for joining numerous women in advocating for a peaceful election.

"It is with determination that Madam Sirleaf and I, as Nobel Peace Laureate and community leader, decided to come together and speak in one voice for the need for peace in Liberia," she stated.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Madam Gbowee stressed that it was the right time for the women of Liberia to come forward and advocate for peace. She drew attention to other nations that have experienced prolonged conflicts and have struggled to find a path to peace despite efforts similar to those in Liberia.

The 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate announced that on the 17th of August, the Liberian Women Peace Summit Toward a Peaceful 2023 Election will present a manifesto outlining the position of Liberian women. The manifesto will serve as a roadmap for their vision of peace in the nation.

"We hope that after the second conversation on Monday, we will have a manifesto that will outline the women's perspective on the way forward and what we want to achieve," she explained.

Madam Gbowee also emphasized the importance of disseminating the manifesto to the public through local languages and community radio stations, ensuring that the aspirations of Liberian women for peace are heard across the nation.