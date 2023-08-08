Liberia: Overstepping Farmington Declaration, UP Accuses Ruling CDC of Violent Provocation

Monrovia — Tension may likely concoct in the pending general and presidential elections, if care is not taken by political parties to withstand the Farmington Declaration, governing sections' campaign activities, as the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change has become the first institution to disobey a document they since agreed to follow.

On Saturday, August 5, just at the start of campaign activities across the country, scores of supporters of the CDC were seen, parading with a casket bearing the image of the opposition leader, Joseph Nyumah Boakai at their party's headquarters, which speaks contrary to the Farmington Declaration on campaign messages that would avert violence during the pending elections.

This act on the part of these zealous -CDC supporters has since received a series of condemnation from the public.

However, the Unity Party Alliance 2023 Campaign Committee has also raised concern over the mood by which the ruling party loyalist have begun the campaign, accusing the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of engaging in "violent provocation" during the start of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative campaign.

On April 4, 2023, the CDC, along with more than 20 political parties, signed Farmington's Declaration committing to a peaceful electoral process.

The Unity Party Campaign team, in a communication signed by its Secretary-General Amos Tweh, noted that the party expects the CDC to abide by the tenets of the Farmington Declaration.

According to the UP, the recent action by the CDC is not only violent but childish, to display a casket bearing a derisive portrait of a Statesman on the first day of their campaign.

The UP, through its circulation, reported that said demonstration does only represents a clear violation of the nonviolent agreement but also confirms the Unity Party Alliance's position - that the CDC "lacks maturity" and has "no clear message" for its attempts at re-election.

"Violent actions have consistently characterized the activities of the CDC since its establishment, and the party has not implemented desirable policies for the benefit of the Liberian people during its six years in power," the Unity Party alarmed.

"Governments in other jurisdictions typically present the gains they have achieved over the years and outline their development policies."

The UP further stated that parading with a casket on the first day of the campaign demonstrates that the CDC is no longer "worthy of the trust and confidence of the Liberian people," saying the use of a casket as a symbol is deeply troubling, as it represents death.

It added that the Unity Party Alliance empathizes with the suffering of the Liberian people while the CDC appears to delight in it, even wishing for more deaths.

While the UP condemned said action, it also let out that the ruling CDC which is now seeking reelection has not been accountable for its stewardship of the country over the past six years, but instead opted for unprovoked actions that incite violence and undermine the elections.

However, the UP cued, that despite these eliciting actions by the ruling party supporters, electorates are now seeking alternative policy prescriptions for the vexing issues they face.

UP stated: "The CDC's failures are evident in the increased poverty, healthcare costs, and lack of access to education."

"Civil servants have suffered salary cuts and lost their dignity, unable to afford tuition for their children. Governance, rule of law, and basic social services have been undermined, leaving hospitals without basic drugs and schools without essential supplies."

Going forward, the opposition UP believes, a Joseph Boakai Presidency will prioritize restoring the dignity of civil servants and healthcare professionals, and teachers as part of the "JNB-JKK" development concept called "ARREST" which sees Agriculture, Road, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation/Health, and Tourism) as a focus point.

At the same time, the campaign team maintained that while the Unity Party Alliance is committed to a nonviolent campaign, the CDC, as the ruling party, should be reminded of its constitutional responsibility and refrain from unprovoked actions.

"We call on our citizens to remain calm, and we will officially notify our partners about the CDC's violent actions," the UP asserted.

"To all foot soldiers of the rescue mission, be on alert as you may be called into action at any time."

Before the Unity Party condemnation statement, the Campaign Management Team of the CDC was fast to immediately denounce their proponent's action.

Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Campaign Manager of the Weah-Taylor 2023 Campaign Committee deplores the action of those he termed "over-exuberent supporters" who marched the streets toting a casket on Saturday during the official start of the period of political campaign for the Presidential and Legislative elections in October.

This action according to Nagbe, is unacceptable and does not represent the set of activities that have been envisioned to characterise a crucial democratic exercise.

"The committee believes that the unprecedented gains the Weah Administration has made over the years provide sufficient nuggets for a massive victory in the upcoming elections," Nagbe noted in a statement.

"I, therefore, urge everyone working towards this ultimate goal to remain on message."