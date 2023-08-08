Liberia: NaFAA DDGTS Lauds Japanese Government As He Inspects FAO Fishery Projects

press release

Monrovia — The Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, (NaFAA) Hon. William Y. Boeh is commending the Japanese Government for the provision of funding through the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which has resulted to ongoing construction of FAO -Thiaroye processing Technique (a new Technology) in three Liberian coastal communities.

Hon. Boeh made the statement Thursday, August 3, 2023 when he completed the inspection of all FAO - Thiaroye processing facilities on behalf on Director General Emma Metieh Glassco in Marshall, Margibi, Buchana, Grand Bassa and Virginia and Banjor, Montserrado Counties.

The facilities when completed will address the need to improve small-scale fish drying and smoking operations. The key to its adoption rests upon its beneficiaries. globally, the main condition required for the FAO-Thiaroye to be successfully applied is the know-how of its construction, use and maintenance.

It can be recalled, NaFAA in collaboration with FAO, sent more than 20 fishmongers (women who process, dry and sell fish/fish products) for training in Ghana for the maintenance of the FTT.

The fishery facilities that are being constructed by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization are located in Buchana Ciy, Grand Bassa, Marshall city, Margibi and Verginia and Banjor communities in Montserrado. In Montserrado County there is a fish market that is almost 90 percent complete along the Banjor road and an ongoing FTT construction work in the Banjor fishing community.

In both Marshall, Margibi and Buchana, Grand Bassa Counties there are two FAO-FTT facilities that are almost completed.

The intend of the two -days tour in those counties which began Wednesday August 2, 2023 and ended Thursday August 3, 2023 by Hon. Boeh and delegation was to validate the projects undertaken by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, (FAO) in those coastal counties before they can be turned over to the government through the Liberian Fisheries Authority.

According to Hon. Boeh, the facilities when turn over will enable fishmongers (women who process and sell fish) carryout proper storage, handling and preservation of fish/fisheries products, thus allowing them to graduate from the traditional method of smoking fish while using wood to a modern standardize method which will keep them healthy as they process their fish.

At the same time, the NaFAA Deputy Director General for Technical Services mentioned that the traditional method of processing fish/fish products using wood is creating serious health problems for the fishmongers as such this new technology is welcoming and reduces processing time, using less energy.

The three FAO-FTT facilities that are being constructed in Grand Bassa, Margibi and Montserrado will contain storage, modern fish drying ovens, administrative offices, dressing rooms, bath rooms among others for the fishmongers. And those facilities will be powered by solar panels.