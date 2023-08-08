Liberia: 2023 Elections - A Pivotal Moment for Democratic Progress

opinion

AS LIBERIA approaches the October 10, 2023, General and Presidential elections, the nation stands at a defining moment in its history. The forthcoming elections hold the key to securing lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for the country.

THE INCUMBENT, President George Weah and opposition candidates, former Vice President Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Unity Party and Alexander B. Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties have emphasized the significance of these elections during their campaign launches, urging for prudence, transparency, and credibility.

AMBASSADOR BOAKAI'S call for a credible, peaceful, and transparent electoral process echoes the collective desire of Liberians and the international community. The National Election Commission (NEC) bears the primary responsibility of maintaining peace in the nation by upholding its mandate, enforcing electoral laws, and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. The devastating consequences of a compromised electoral process, as seen in the aftermath of the 1985 rigged elections that led to a civil war, must be heeded.

IT IS CRUCIAL that every citizen plays their part in safeguarding the electoral process. Political parties, including the ruling establishment, must refrain from actions that incite opposition and adhere firmly to the Farmington Agreement to foster a peaceful and fair electoral environment. Moreover, citizens must resist any attempts to manipulate them with money or undue influence in exchange for their votes, ensuring that their choices are based on genuine convictions.

ON THE OTHER hand, Alexander B. Cummings' campaign launch highlights the urgent need for real change in Liberia's political landscape. His promises to create jobs, promote entrepreneurship, and attract international investors underscore the gravity of the country's economic challenges. Cummings' commitment to reform the justice system and ensure access to justice for all citizens reflects a vision of a fair and just society, free from tribal and religious divisions.

HIS PLEDGE to empower young Liberians through education and job opportunities demonstrates a dedication to investing in the future generation. Cummings' bold vision of adding value to Liberia's natural resources and promoting industrialization reflects a transformative approach to economic growth, aiming to turn Liberia into a nation of producers rather than mere exporters.

AT THE SAME time, President Weah who is seeking re-election believes Liberia is on the right trajectory and entrusting the country with his opponents would only derails the gains the country has made in "unprecedented" infrastructure development and economic stability and improvements.

AS THE NATION approaches election day, all candidates and political parties must commit to a peaceful and respectful campaign. The past mistakes must not be repeated. A transparent and credible electoral process is essential for national stability and development. Liberia's citizens must actively participate in the democratic process, making informed choices and electing leaders who prioritize the nation's best interests.

PRESIDENT GEORGE Weah reaffirms his determination to ensure the elections' fairness, transparency, and credibility. He emphasizes the progress Liberia has made in maintaining peace and democracy since the civil war's end. President Weah has called on presidential candidates to prioritize the Republic's interests and seize the unique opportunity on October 10 to consolidate Liberia's democracy and showcase its maturity in handling democratic processes.

HE URGED aspirants to lead by example, ensuring a transparent and inclusive electoral process that guarantees the peaceful exercise of citizens' voting rights. President Weah reminded all candidates that the Farmington Declaration is a solemn pledge to uphold democratic values, peace, and inclusivity, thereby creating an environment free from violence and conducive to free and fair elections.