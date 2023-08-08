Liberia: Under-20 National Team Coach Tapha Manneh Departs After Two-Year Tenure

7 August 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Monrovia — Liberia's Under-20 National Team head coach, Tapha Manneh, has officially parted ways with the team after two years at the helm. The Gambian coach was appointed to lead the Liberian youth team on a two-year contract, but unfortunately, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has decided not to renew his contract due to a combination of poor results and financial challenges.

Manneh had been tasked with guiding Liberia to the 2023 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals as well as the Under-20 World Cup finals. However, during his tenure, the team's performance fell short of expectations. The "Lone Star" under Manneh's coaching managed only one draw and suffered four defeats in the Africa U20 Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Originally, Manneh's contract was contingent on building a competitive team and achieving positive results during the 2023 African U20 Nations Cup qualifiers. Unfortunately, his team failed to deliver as expected, leading to the LFA's decision not to extend his contract, which expired on July 31st, 2023.

In response to the news, Tapha Manneh expressed gratitude to the Liberia Football Association and the Liberian people for their unwavering support during his time as coach. On August 1st, 2023, he posted a heartfelt message on his official Facebook page, saying, "It takes a minute to say hello and forever to say goodbye. Thank you, Liberia Football Association and Liberian people for the opportunity."

When asked about his decision not to seek contract renewal, Manneh cited the need to remain active as a coach. He pointed out that the lack of results during the WAFU Competition in Mauritania and the team's inability to practice for the past 11 months due to financial constraints did not bode well for his coaching career. Recognizing the potential negative impact on his coaching credentials, he believed it was best to seek new opportunities in club football.

Moving forward, Tapha Manneh has already embarked on a new coaching role with Upper Women's League champions, Determine Girls FC. He will be preparing the team for their upcoming CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers. The experienced coach is eager to focus on club competitions in various parts of the world.

As a coach with a proven track record in the Liberian football scene, Manneh's departure from the Under-20 National Team is undoubtedly a significant development. The Liberia Football Association will now begin the search for a new head coach to lead the youth team and guide them towards future successes.

Manneh's Results with Liberia Under-20 Team:

Cape Verde U20 2-1 Liberia U20 (Aug 28, 2022)

Liberia U20 2-2 Senegal U20 (Aug 30, 2022)

Liberia U20 1-4 Gambia U20 (Sept 1, 2022)

Liberia U20 3-4 Guinea U20 (Sept 6, 2022)

