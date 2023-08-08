Liberia: Political Interference Cancels Nimba County District League

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has announced the postponement of the Districts League in Nimba County following dissatisfaction from the County's Administration. The league, which was scheduled to kick off early August, faced significant resistance from the local authorities.

The plan to host the districts league in Nimba County by the LFA was considered the first of its kind. However, the County Administration argued that the Sports Steering Committee, mandated by the County Administration, should be responsible for organizing the tournament. Nimba's County Inspector, Hon. Mac Gblinwon, took to local radio stations to call on districts not to participate in the competition, stating that the LFA's decision disregarded the County and its people. He considered the league a political tournament akin to the County Meet and asserted that the LFA's involvement would undermine the County's preparation for the National County Sports Meet.

In response to Inspector Gbliwon's claims, Tomah Seh Floyd, Sr., Chairman of the LFA Nimba Sub-Association, urged the County Administration to refrain from politicizing football sports. He emphasized that the LFA's goal was to create more opportunities for grassroots players and promote football across the country. Mr. Floyd clarified that the LFA covered approximately sixty percent of the expenses for each district and emphasized that their intention was not driven by monetary interests.

Despite initial hopes of rescheduling, Chairman Floyd officially announced the cancellation of the 2023 LFA National District League in Nimba over the weekend. The decision was attributed to political interference from members of the County Administration.

The LFA had previously announced the District League in three other counties, namely Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Nimba. In Nimba, the districts were grouped into three with games scheduled to be played from July 28 to August 13. Margibi and Grand Bassa counties were also set to hold the league in a similar round-robin format during the same period.

Joel Freeman, the LFA competitions manager, assured that the competitions department and committee would collaborate with the sub-associations in the counties to organize and supervise the tournaments.

As of now, no new date has been announced for the Nimba County Districts League, but it is suggested that the competition may be held after the elections in October.