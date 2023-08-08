Nigeria: Super Falcons Forward, Oparanozie Apologises Over Penalty Miss Against England

8 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Desire Oparanozie, Super Falcons striker, has apologised to Nigerians for missing her penalty kick in their Round of 16 match loss to England at 2023 Women's World Cup (WWC) in Australia, on Monday.

The Falcons were dumped out of the WWC following a 4-2 defeat on penalties to the Lionesses.

Nigeria's women gave their all to the game against the European champions, forcing the game into extra time and a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

Oparanozie missed the team's opening penalty, followed by Michelle Alozie as the Lionesses edged Falcons to a quarter-final place.

Reacting to the defeat, in a post on her official X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Oparanozie said she was "very disappointed" by the loss and even more upset by her penalty miss.

"Sad day! Very disappointing to have lost through penalties and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this, I deeply apologise," she wrote.

The 29-year-old had missed all the games in the World Cup group stage due to injury. She was brought on deep into the extra time against England and had three touches before the match went into a penalty shootout.

