Nigeria: President Tinubu's Wife Hosts D'Tigress After Afrobasket Triumph

8 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu congratulated the players and the staff and the D'Tigress placed Nigeria on the global map of excellence

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has hosted the D'Tigress of Nigeria to a reception at the State House in Abuja.

The First Lady said their performance is a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals, especially women, to pursue their dreams.

"Your victory transcends sports, symbolising the potential that can be realised when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal."I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country. Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour they choose to undertake".

In his remarks at the reception, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, thanked the First Lady for hosting the team and assured that the ministry will do all it can to get the team ready for the 2024 Olympic Games with victory on their mind.

The captain of the team then presented the coveted FIBA Women's AfroBasket trophy to the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, and the Senate President's wife.

The officials of the Basketball Federation also presented a medal and jersey to the First Lady.

This is the Fourth consecutive victory of the D'Tigress of Nigeria at the AfroBasket tournament.

