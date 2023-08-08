Nigeria: Waldrum Reveals Pride in the Super Falcons, Ready to Extend Contract With the NFF

Waldrum's contract expires after the World Cup and the NFF has not indicated whether his contract will be extended.

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has indicated his interest in staying on with Nigeria's national women's team beyond the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Waldrum's contract expires after the World Cup, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to make any comment on extending the deal with the American manager.

Nigeria suffered the heartbreak of a penalty shootout loss to England in their Women's World Cup last 16 fixture in Brisbane on Monday.

Despite the painful exit, there is plenty of evidence that this is a team on the rise if they are given the right environment to develop. The team displayed a remarkable blend of attributes, effectively defying their world ranking of 40.

The team's resilient display culminated in an outstanding performance against European champions England, where they showcased their best form of the competition, though it, unfortunately, ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

After his team's ouster, Waldrum lauded his players for an exceptional tournament performance.

In the post-match conference, Waldrum emphasised, "They've been fantastic the whole tournament... We've not lost a game realistically (outright)."

Waldrum further elaborated on the notable opponents the Super Falcons faced during the competition, stating, "We've played against the Olympic gold medallists (Canada), the European champions and we kept a clean sheet in both of those games... We didn't lose."

The coach expressed his hope that the team's undeniable talent, when coupled with strategic organisation and the necessary resources, positions them as formidable contenders on the global stage.

Despite the off-the-field issues, Waldrum has remained steadfast, emphasising his pride in the team's accomplishments and a strong desire to lead them to qualify for the next Olympic Games.

Waldrum acknowledged, "I am proud of my team. I want to stay with this team and continue working towards the Olympics next year. But that is not a matter for me to decide."

He also highlighted the imperative of sustained progress. "We don't want to take the success now and not continue to move forward when we get back to Nigeria."

Nigeria would not be represented in the men's football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the women's team is in good stead to qualify.