Liberia: Sara Beysolow Nyanti Organizes Historic Meeting for Opposition Parties to Safeguard Liberian Democracy

Monrovia — Madame Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the standard-bearer of the African Liberation League (ALL), hosted a landmark meeting on August 7th, 2023, aimed at fostering "collective action to protect the votes" in the upcoming Liberian general & presidential elections scheduled for October 10, 2023. The meeting witnessed the convergence of twenty-seven (27) delegates representing twelve (12) opposition political parties, reflecting a united front against threats to the integrity of the democratic process.

Amid growing concerns over potential electoral malpractices and voter intimidation, Madame Sara Beysolow Nyanti took the initiative to rally the opposition parties together, recognizing that a united front is crucial to safeguarding the democratic principles on which Liberia's future depends.

The gathering, held at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia, witnessed Madame Nyanti outlining her vision for a transparent and fair electoral process, highlighting the significance of collective efforts in ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. In her address, she emphasized the need for unity, cooperation, and collaboration among opposition parties, transcending individual ambitions to protect the fundamental rights of Liberian citizens.

The meeting also served as a platform for opposition leaders to share their concerns and experiences regarding voter & opposition political party's suppression tactics and electoral irregularities. As they exchanged ideas and strategies, the delegates collectively brainstormed measures to counteract any attempts to undermine the democratic process.

Reverend Sara Beysolow Nyanti's leadership and inclusive approach were widely praised by participants, with many expressing optimisms about the prospects of a united opposition front in the upcoming elections. The delegates unanimously adopted a resolution pledging to work together in upholding democratic values, promoting voter education, and monitoring the electoral process to ensure fairness and transparency.

"I firmly believe that Liberia's progress lies in the hands of its people. Our meeting today signifies our unwavering commitment to democracy and our determination to protect the rights of every Liberian to exercise their vote without fear or coercion," said Nyanti during her closing remarks.

This gathering marks a significant milestone in Liberia's political landscape, demonstrating the potential for a strong and united opposition to bring about positive change and secure a brighter future for all citizens.

As the nation moves closer to the October 10 elections, the "collective action to protect our votes" initiative promises to be a critical force in ensuring a credible and peaceful electoral process, setting an example for other African nations striving to uphold democratic principles.

With public anticipation building, the Liberian electorate looks forward to witnessing how these opposition parties continue to collaborate and demonstrate their dedication to a prosperous, democratic Liberia on Election Day and beyond.

Madam Nyanti is an advocate for peace, national healing & reconciliation, poverty eradication, justice, systems/nation building, and sustainable development.

She has over twenty-five (25) years of experience in International Development, and leading transformation in conflict affected nations, and managing with integrity budgets of over one billion United States dollars yearly, as head of the United Nations in countries like South Sudan, Yemen, Nepal, etc.

Her decision to contest the upcoming elections, is a response to Liberians request for a better alternative in the Liberian political space; and to deliver the urgent healing, reconciliation, and development Liberia urgently needs from a Leader.