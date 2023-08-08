Liberia: Consortium of Opposition Partisans Announces Surprising Endorsement of President Weah for Second Term

Monrovia — The Consortium of Opposition Partisans, a coalition of opposition parties in Liberia, announced Monday their endorsement of President George Weah's bid for a second term in the upcoming 2023 Presidential and General elections.

Speaking at a press conference at the CDC headquarters, the consortium's spokesperson explained the rationale behind their unexpected decision. The spokesperson stated that the choice to support President Weah's re-election was a result of careful consideration, extensive consultations, and a realization of shared policy objectives.

The group emphasized, "This isn't a wild choice or accidental. It's an intentional and categoric decision following several consultations, constant political divergence, and egocentrism within the opposition community." The consortium acknowledged that their initial efforts to unseat President Weah were driven by concerns over unfulfilled campaign promises. However, they now believe that President Weah's agenda and the consortium's goals are aligning on the same political wavelength.

The spokesperson highlighted their observations of internal strife and disunity within the opposition ranks, leading them to conclude that President Weah's victory in the upcoming elections was "inevitable." They criticized the opposition for failing to effectively manage the country's development and indicated that President Weah's leadership had broken the barriers of the old order and brought about positive economic changes.

The consortium's endorsement of President Weah was based on their belief in his "uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary and purposeful leadership." They commended his consistency and policy statements made during his first term, asserting that President Weah's presidency offered a pathway to a united and prosperous Liberia.

The unexpected move has generated mixed reactions across the nation, with some applauding the consortium's willingness to prioritize national interests over party affiliations. However, critics argue that the endorsement raises questions about the consortium's credibility and principles.

The group's statement was signed by Johnnie Scientific Gbayelakpor, National Chairman-ALP; Daoda Kpaka-ALP; William T. Flomo-ALP; Bob T. Quiminee-ANC; Bobby Quiminee-ANC; Esli Holder-ALP; J Polo Smooth-ALP; Eric P. Collins-EFFL; Mishael Feika-Unity Party; Odaki S. Niabo- Unity Party; Abraham Ezedine-ALP and Patience William-UP;