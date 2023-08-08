Liberia: Nimba FC Insists Divine Teah Is Not for Sale

8 August 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Monrovia — Nimba FC, a prominent team in Liberia's Football Association second division, has emphatically stated that their standout player, Divine Roosevelt Teah, is not available for transfer despite considerable attention from prominent clubs within Liberia.

Reports suggest that the young talent is inclined towards playing in the top-tier league as opposed to remaining in the second division, where he could potentially contend for the MPV award. However, Nimba FC remains steadfast in its decision to retain him, dismissing any notion of a local transfer.

Numerous clubs, including LISCR, Watanga, Bea Mountain, Cece United, and Heaven Eleven FC, have all expressed interest in acquiring the services of the gifted attacking midfielder. Among these, Cece United's coach, Samuel Sumo, is reportedly keen to secure the player, having previously collaborated with Teah during his tenure with BYC-II and Montserrado County.

Nonetheless, Nimba FC's Chief Administrator, Ike Moore, has refuted these speculations, affirming Teah's continued stay with the club. Moore praised Teah's contribution to the squad and emphasized his positive conduct during his time with Nimba FC.

Addressing the matter of Teah's future, Moore clarified that the player has an existing contract with the Swedish team Hammarby IF, which stipulates that Teah will await his 18th birthday before making a move to Europe. The arrangement between Hammarby IF and Nimba FC solidifies Teah's commitment to remain at Nimba FC until he becomes eligible to travel abroad.

While Watanga FC and Heaven Eleven persist in their pursuit of the young prospect, Moore reiterated that Divine Teah's contractual ties with Hammarby IF preclude any negotiations for his sale. He asserted that, had Nimba FC not been bound by this agreement, Teah would have likely been transferred to another Liberian club offering better terms.

Moore concluded his statement to Liberia Sports International by underscoring Nimba FC's unwavering stance on retaining Divine Roosevelt Teah and affirmed the player's pivotal role within the team's setup.

