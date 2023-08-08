Liberia: She Leads-Liberia Ends Four-Day Validation and Action Plans for 2024, Increases Sustained Influence of Girls and GYW On Decision-Making

Monrovia — She Leads Consortium, a non-profit organization, along with its partners, girls and young women-led groups, has concluded a four-day Mid-Term Review, Validation, and Strategic Planning Meeting. The aim of this meeting was to assess accomplishments, progress, and challenges encountered over the past three years.

She Leads-Liberia is a consortium that unites child rights organizations, feminist/women's rights organizations, and groups led by girls and young women (GYW). Their collective goal is to enhance the enduring impact of GYW on decision-making and the transformation of gender norms within both formal and informal institutions.

The group's objective is to empower girls and young women to catalyze change within their nations and to operate at an international level to influence policy changes pertaining to the participation of girls and young women. Furthermore, they seek to enable GYW to leverage global systems to advance their advocacy efforts.

During the weekend spanning July 31 to August 3, 2023, the assembly convened a four-day validation meeting to endorse their upcoming action plan for 2024. The gathering also aimed to evaluate the institution's achievements over the preceding three years. Participants from six out of Liberia's fifteen counties attended the event.

On the third day of the meeting, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Jameline F. Gbarbea, a Global Board Member of She Leads-Liberia, addressed the participants. She highlighted that the project was initiated in 2020 with the aim of creating a supportive environment where girls and young women could voice their opinions without fear, both on a national and international scale.

Ms. Gbarbea emphasized that the project also endeavors to bolster the ongoing influence of girls and GYW in decision-making processes and to reshape gender norms within established and informal institutions.

Ms. Gbarbea acknowledged that there remains a need to raise awareness about the challenges faced by young women in their daily lives, as the organization readies its working plan for 2024. She affirmed the organization's intent to collaborate with leaders to raise awareness through media engagement regarding the positive impact of social and cultural norms on young women and girls. She further stated that the organization plans to facilitate more discussions on topics affecting young women and girls.

Additionally, she articulated that the project aims to counteract detrimental social norms prevalent in regions such as Lofa, Nimba, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Cape Mount, and Montserrado. It also seeks to promote opportunities for girls in politics and civil leadership, advocating for their presence in all National Gender Responsive Legislations.

Ms. Gbarbea elucidated that the organization has already initiated interactive discussions, reflections, and community mobilization initiatives. These efforts are geared towards providing self-care resources and training for girls on risk assessment and safety measures for participating in international events. The organization also aims to collaborate with traditional and religious leaders to foster awareness through print and electronic media engagements.

She further emphasized that the program is a five-year initiative funded by the Dutch government, aiming to enhance the decision-making capacities of girls and young women and to alter gender norms within formal and informal institutions.

At the meeting, representatives from various civil society organizations (CSOs) and GYW-led groups conducted a review of achievements, progress, and challenges encountered during the three-year timeframe. Moreover, the National Leadership was elected, with representatives hailing from the six counties associated with She Leads.