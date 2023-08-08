Liberia: Imam Mohammed Sheriff Issues Disclaimer Regarding Partisanship Concerns At Benson Street Mosque

Monrovia — After facing public criticism for alleged partisanship, the head Imam of the Benson Street Mosque in Monrovia, one of the largest and most popular mosques, Mohammed Sheriff, has issued a disclaimer, denying any knowledge of the events that unfolded on Friday when President Weah attended prayers there.

On Friday, August 4th, 2023, an unprecedented incident occurred when supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) posted pro-CDC campaign banners featuring images of the standard bearer George Weah and his vice standard bearer Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor at the mosque.

"The mosque is a place of worship, not a political platform. The banner placed on the Benson Street Mosque was not authorized by the mosque itself, but rather by the organizers of the CDC campaign, a group known as the CDC Islamic affairs. The mosque was unaware of this," clarified Imam Mohammed Sheriff.

"I personally did not notice the banner when I came out to receive the President. I learned about it through a phone call. It is inappropriate to display banners with individuals' pictures. We did not invite the President; he expressed his desire to come and pray."

According to the head Imam, the Central Mosque has previously been visited by other past leaders, including former Vice President Joseph Boakai and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. These visits were aimed at promoting peace and unity.

Imam Ali Krayee Condemns Desecration of the Mosque

Imam Ali Krayee issued a statement expressing his concerns about the National Imam Council of Liberia's silence regarding the continuous violations of Muslims' rights in Liberia. He alleged that the Council's reluctance to address these issues is due to fears that their demands for equal treatment could be manipulated by politicians during elections.

Imam Krayee criticized the Council for avoiding making critical comments on national matters to prevent any perception of political bias. However, he stressed that the recent incident at the Central Mosque was too significant to ignore, as it went against the principles of Islam.

He further stated that no such sacrilege had occurred since Liberia's civil war ended, as was witnessed on August 4th by the Coalition for Democratic Change. He emphasized that images of humans, animals, and angels are not permitted in any mosque, and using Islamic premises for political purposes is against the policies of the National Imam Council.

Imam Krayee highlighted that while Muslims, including Imams, have the right to support political causes privately, they are prohibited from publicly campaigning for any party or candidate or using the mosque for political activities.

The National Imam Council's Welcome and Concerns

Imam Krayee acknowledged that the National Imam Council welcomes visitors to mosques, including politicians, like President Weah, who have attended events there. However, he condemned the organizers of the August 4th incident for initially seeking the Council's assistance in planning the event but later disregarding their involvement.

Imam Krayee emphasized that the audacious and deliberate actions of the perpetrators are evident in their failure to show proper courtesy to the Council's leadership. He expressed disappointment that the CDC Campaign Team had swiftly condemned the casket-toting incident but remained indifferent to the desecration of the Central Mosque.

Imam Krayee also praised the National Chief Imam of Liberia for his efforts in maintaining stability and preventing protests in the past. He noted that while the National Imam Council has cooperated with the government, there have been instances where they resisted certain actions, such as the Government Hajj Scheme initiated by President Charles Taylor.

In conclusion, the statement indicated that the National Imam Council is committed to working with the government in the interest of the state, but it is equally committed to upholding the sanctity of Islamic principles and the mosque as a place of worship.