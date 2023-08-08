West Africa: ECOWAS Urges Issues-Based Campaign Ahead of Presidential and General Elections

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has released a statement encouraging an issues-based campaign for the upcoming 2023 General and Presidential Elections in Liberia. The statement reaffirms the importance of peace, tolerance, and a campaign focused on addressing the concerns and aspirations of the Liberian people.

ECOWAS recalled the Farmington Declaration, which calls for all political parties to uphold peace and engage in an issues-based campaign. The declaration emphasizes the need for a peaceful democratic process and has garnered support from various stakeholders.

In addition, ECOWAS highlighted the significance of the peace pledge signed by presidential candidates on August 2, 2023. This pledge underscores the commitment of candidates to maintaining a peaceful electoral environment and fostering a sense of unity among Liberians.

The ECOWAS Commission commended the National Elections Commission of Liberia for effectively managing the electoral process leading up to this point. The organization stresses the importance of safeguarding Liberia's hard-earned peace, built upon democratic governance, and called on all political parties to exercise restraint and promote an issues-based campaign that resonates with the aspirations of the Liberian people.

However, the ECOWAS Representation Office in Liberia has expressed deep concern and condemnation over recent incidents of unsavory behavior by some supporters of the CDC, specifically, an incident involving the display of a casket bearing the image of the UP Presidential candidate, Amb. Joseph Boakai, has been criticized as provocative and unacceptable.

The CDC Party campaign committee has, meanwhile, issued a statement condemning the provocative action and President George Weah openly criticized the behavior of certain CDC supporters. ECOWAS views these actions as a demonstration of commitment to the Farmington Declaration and Liberia's peace.

ECOWAS urged all political parties, stakeholders, and citizens of Liberia to exercise restraint and contribute to a campaign culture that promotes tolerance and peaceful engagement of political ideas. The regional body reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with all parties to ensure a mature and democratic electoral process in Liberia.