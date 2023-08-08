Liberia: JZyNo - From Monrovia's Slums to Global Stardom - A Rags-to-Riches Journey of Resilience and Musical Triumph

Monrovia — Singer-songwriter JZyNo's musical career has skyrocketed to the limelight in 2023, though his journey has not been easy and is a true rags-to-riches tale. It's a journey of struggle and triumph, from the hard streets of the Monrovia slums of Clara Town and New Kru Town to the global stage.

Jonathan Lee Pratt, best known as JZyNO, was born on January 3rd, 1995, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Liberia. He was born to a Nigerien-Liberian mom and a Liberian-Portuguese dad.

JZyNo has always been a forward-thinking person, willing to take risks and work hard to accomplish his goals. His ascendancy on the African and global music stage was foretold by his determination and singular focus. JZyNo has remained humble, hardworking, and determined to succeed.

Jonathan Lee Pratt, his given name, is a true reflection of who he is. His music resonates with his confidence and sense of self, appealing to him as an artist and allowing him to find his footing in the music industry. His steady progression is rooted in his Liberian identity, which is reflected in his use of "kolloquah," the Liberian version of pidgin spoken throughout the country.

Taking inspiration from the strong vocals of Afrobeats musicians like Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Angélique Kidjo, Sarkodie, Black Coffee, and others who are pushing Afrobeats towards global acceptance, JZyNO is set for even greater heights.

From his first hit song, "Kpan Kpan Me," to the quality of the "Rula" music video, the first one million streams from "Fall Down Inside," and now the global hit "Butta My Bread," JZyNo's journey is marked by continuous success. The grace will continue to pave the way for even greater achievements. He hopes to someday collaborate globally with stars such as Kendrick Lamar, Bryson Tiller, and Wizkid, who are among his top musical influences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

JZyNoThe "Butta My Bread" single and the inspiration behind it flowed easily, according to him, as it was a gift from God. He reveals that the song that has garnered millions of streams on all platforms was composed in less than three hours, with both artists on the song creating magic. His fans, known as Rula FC, are passionate about him and reflect his character by rarely being involved in any scandalous acts. JZyNo appreciates and engages with his fans through social media, sometimes responding to their messages to express his gratitude for their continuous support.

Remaining faithful to achieving his career goals, he aspires to work with African giants like WizKid, Davido, Burna Boy, Sarkodie, as well as global artists like Nicki Minaj, Bryson Tiller, and Kendrick Lamar. However, for now, he is firmly focused on becoming the next African giant representing West Africa and his beloved country, Liberia.