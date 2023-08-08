Liberia: River Gee Citizens Recommit Their Support to Weah Presidency

Monrovia — The newly dedicated survival Sports Pitch located in Clara Town / Doe Community, District 14 of Montserrado was a place of scene on Saturday, August 5, 2023 when thousands of Citizens of River Gee County assembled under the banner " River Gee for Weah Re-Elections 2023 to ensure President Weah that they will do everything within their reach to secure his second term bid for the Presidency.

Speaking at the program, the Chief Organizer of the River Gee For Weah's Re-election Hon. Jarlawah A.Tonpo said the singular reason for having the program in Doe Community in honor of President Weah was to Recommit their support to him, President Weah. Indicating that it was based on the origin of President Weah's career tracing back to that community, they have decided to first bless him in that very field where his career life started before anyone can bless him for the 2023 campaign.

"We have invited gather here today bless the President where he started playing football, in this water area that he has turned into a sports park. This is where all is blessings come from before he was introduced to the world as a star. Now that the campaign processes for Liberia to decide at the Ballot in October 2023, the Citizens of River have come here to bless him, and Re-commit support to President Reelection," Mr Tonpo stressed.

The program which was graced by thousand of River Gee Citizens and appointed Government of the County was a large gathering of River Gee County in recent times. In the Endorsement statement read by the Chairman of the River Gee For Weah Re-election-Mr. Johnson S Willabo, he outlines the reasons why River Gee County will exceed its last 84.6 percent votes given to President Weah in 2017.